BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF), backed by their Russian allies, launched a heavy attack on the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Saturday.

According to a field source, the Syrian Air Force, with help from Russian reconnaissance planes, bombed the headquarters and arms depot of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their Turkish-backed allies.

The source said the airstrikes targeted the jihadist group’s positions in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of southern Idlib, which has long been under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their Turkish-backed allies.

In a video recorded on Saturday, a powerful explosion can be seen shortly after the Syrian Air Force bombs the jihadist site in southern Idlib.

This devastating attack resulted in the destruction of six jihadist sites, including a command and control center and arms depot, and killed and wounded an estimated 30 militants.