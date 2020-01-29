BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured the key city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man on Tuesday after launching a three-day-long operation in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army was able to capture Ma’arat Al-Nu’man after cutting off the last road out of the city from nearby Kafr Rouma in the eastern part of Idlib.
In a video released late on Tuesday, the Syrian Arab Army troops can be seen entering Ma’arat Al-Nu’man. To their surprise, all of the militants from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) had withdrawn before they entered the city.
The Syrian Arab Army is now turning their attention to the key cities of Ariha and Saraqib, which are both located along the Latakia-Aleppo Highway (M-4).
