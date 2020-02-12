BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – A new video from the Al-Qamishli countryside was released this afternoon following a skirmish between the U.S. Armed Forces and residents of Khirbat Amo.

According to a report from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the residents of Khirbat Amo attempted to block the U.S. Armed Forces from bypassing a checkpoint belonging to the National Defense Forces (NDF) in the southern countryside of Al-Qamishli.

As a result of this obstruction, two U.S. military vehicles had to be towed from the area after they became struck in the grass.

The incident also prompted false reports of airstrikes, which were said to have been carried out by the U.S. Coalition on the Syrian military’s positions in Khirbat Amo on Wednesday.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said at least one resident of Khirbat Amo was wounded during the brief exchange.

The U.S. Coalition spokesperson later reported that one U.S. soldier suffered a superficial wound and was allowed to return to active duty following the incident.

Below is the video of the gunfire exchange from Khirbat Amo on Wednesday:

Advertisements