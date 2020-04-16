Videos purportedly showing the moment when a Kazakh MiG-31started to fall after one of its engines caught fire earlier in the day have surfaced online.
In one of the clips, the jet is seen slowly losing altitude while emitting massive amounts of smoke from its engine.
The video was apparently shot by people living in the vicinity of the crash site.
Kazakhstan Mig-31 crashed near Karaganda, both pilots safely ejected https://t.co/tmdTTWpvUv pic.twitter.com/phNLIQ9pIq
— Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) April 16, 2020
Another video was shot after the jet crashed into the ground, showing the debris burning in the middle of a field. After the MiG-31 pilots received an order to abandon the ill-fated plane, they redirected it to fly in the direction of a desolate area in order to avoid civilian casualties.
Both pilots successfully ejected and survived the incident with only minor to moderate injuries.
Source: Sputnik
