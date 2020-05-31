BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – A new video was posted this weekend that showed the moment the Libyan National Army (LNA) struck the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces’ positions with a guided missile.
In the video, the Libyan National Army can be seen firing a Kornet anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) towards the GNA’s positions, scoring a direct hit,which caused a powerful explosion.
While the location of this attack was not revealed, it likely took place near the city of Tripoli, where both rival factions are currently deadlocked in a fierce battle.
LNA with Kornet hit GNA positions pic.twitter.com/A5ILISTLwv
— ZOKA (@200_zoka) May 30, 2020
