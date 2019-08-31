BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – A group of jihadist rebels were filming themselves in southern Idlib when they were blown up by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

The phone belonging to one of the jihadist rebels was later retrieved by the Syrian Army after they captured the area.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Syrian Army captures all farms west of Khan Sheikhoun, main jihadist supply lines cutoff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

9
Discuss

avatar
9 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
4 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
GabrielFighterian Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Goodbye!

Vote Up17Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-31 16:00
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Deadly selfie, the price for not paying attention.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-31 16:41
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

0.17 the Jihadi with blue cap has a look of fear and worry on his face.

I really don’t know what these guys think sitting inside a trench that they can really defeat the Syrian Army & Russians with all this stupid video raising one finger? They still live in la la land of past glory of Islamic invasion on weaker enemies. The cry of despair says it all in the end.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-31 17:25
Serb
Guest
Serb
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

They knew they were being targeted. Precise fire.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-31 19:01
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Excelente.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-31 23:11
Fighter
Guest
Fighter
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

To h**l

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-01 01:27
ian
Guest
ian
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Political violence is not terrorism, that is simplistic. It is all political violence. Glad that that this political violence ended their days.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-01 00:52
Gabriel
Guest
Gabriel
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Lascou se

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-01 03:23
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Ilya Ilyayev
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Selfies are deadly and really explosive in more than one way. Anyway, good riddance to some vile headchoppers.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-01 15:52