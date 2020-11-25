BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Turkish media published a video on Tuesday showing the interception and search of a Turkish cargo vessel by German forces on Sunday as part of the “Irini” operation in the Mediterranean.

According to reports, the Turkish merchant ship was bound for the Libyan coast before it was stopped by the German naval forces in the eastern Mediterranean.

In the video shared by RT, the German forces can be seen approaching the vessel with its warship and helicopters, as they later entered the ship to search its contents.

On Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned Germany’s attempted inspection, calling it a violation of international law.

The German army confirmed that Turkey prevented German forces operating within a military mission of the European Union from inspecting a Turkish cargo ship “believed to be transporting weapons to Libya.”