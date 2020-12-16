BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – A video making its rounds on social media this week, showed the moment an Azerbaijani military unit was blown up by anti-tank mine or anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) belonging to the Artsakh Defense Army in the Karabakh region.

According to observers, the footage showed an Azerbaijani military unit, along with its T-72 tank, traveling down a road in Karabakh, when it was suddenly hit by the mine or missile.

Following the explosion, the cameraman, who was shaken by the explosion, looks up to see the casualties caused by the blast along this road in an unknown part of the Karabakh region.

It should be noted that in addition to not knowing the location in Karabakh, the date of the video is also unknown.

The clashes in Karabakh had mostly subsided for a month, following the Moscow Agreement on November 9th; however, on December 12th, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched a surprise offensive to capture two towns in the Hadrut District of Karabakh.