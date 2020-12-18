BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – A new video shared this week showed the moment a TikTok clip for the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was disrupted by artillery fired by the Armenian troops nearby.

In the video, the Azerbaijani troops can be seen posing with their assault rifles before Armenian artillery shells fall nearby, causing the soldiers to halt the filming.

🎥 Armenian artillery hits in moment Azeris tried to make a propaganda video during the artsakh conflict pic.twitter.com/gBK12kYiZo — ASB News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) December 17, 2020

