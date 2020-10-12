BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense shared a video on Monday, October 12, of the moment an Azerbaijani military drone crashes into the ground after being hit by the Artsakh Defense Army in the Karabakh region.
“On October 12, an enemy AN-2 aircraft used as a drone was hit in the eastern direction by the air defense of the Defense Army,” the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, tweeted this morning.
In the video that was shared by the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Azerbaijani drone can be seen crashing into the earth, causing a powerful explosion upon impact.
The downing of this drone comes just hours after the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was downed in the Karabakh region.
