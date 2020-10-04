BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The United Armenian Information Center has published video clips documenting the moment the Azerbaijani Air Force destroyed a bridge linking Armenia to Karabakh region.

Commenting on the video, the United Armenian Information Center stated:

“Azerbaijani forces are attacking infrastructure and civilians. The footage shows a shell falling on a bridge that crosses the Akari River and connects Armenia with Artsakh (the local name of Karabakh).”

In the video shared on RT, the Azerbaijani artillery shell can be seen hitting the bridge, despite the oncoming traffic.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced that the Azerbaijani forces bombed on Friday, the city of Khankendi (Stepanakert), the capital of the Karabakh Republic, which led to injuries and damage to the infrastructure.