BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – On Monday evening, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces shot down a Russian military chopper that was taking off from Armenian territory.

According to reports on Monday evening, the Azerbaijani air defense units fired an anti-aircraft missile at Russian military chopper, claiming that they misidentified it as an Armenian helicopter.

In a video recorded at the scene of the attack, the Azerbaijani missile can be seen hitting the aircraft, resulting in an explosion over the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Azerbaijan said they misidentified the Russian helicopter because it was taking off late at night.

Baku has since apologized to Russia over the downing of the helicopter and offered to pay compensation for the damage and lives lost.