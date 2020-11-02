BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Armenian media released a new video on Monday that showed the air defenses of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) shooting down an Azerbaijani drone over the Karabakh region.

In the video, the Armenia media shows the moment the Artsakh Defense Army’s anti-aircraft missile struck the Azerbaijani drone, causing an explosion in the night sky of Karabakh.

Over the last 24 hours, the Artsakh Defense Army has shot down at least three drones, with two of the incidents being captured on film.

The first video of the Artsakh Defense Army intercepting an Azerbaijani drone was released on Sunday, while this latest video was posted by the Armenian media on Monday morning.