BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The Armenian forces released new footage of their troops shooting down an Azerbaijani drone that was flying over their positions on Thursday.
In the video, the Armenian forces can be seen firing anti-aircraft fire at the Azerbaijani drone that was flying over their territory.
Eventually, the Armenian anti-aircraft fire managed to hit the Azerbaijani drone, causing a powerful explosion above their positions.
On Thursday, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced the downing of several Azerbaijani drones, along with two helicopters that were flying over the Karabakh region.
Furthermore, the Armenian Ministry of Defense accused Azerbaijan of violating their airspace to fly towards the capital city, Yerevan, on Thursday.
Armenia said their air defense forces managed to shoot down the drone outside of Yerevan; thus, preventing it from reaching the capital city.
