BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces managed to shoot down a Saudi Tornado jet over the northern region of Yemen on the evening of Friday, February 14th, 2020.

The Ansarallah forces were able to hit the Saudi jet with a surface-to-air missile that was not identified by the group.

On Saturday, the Saudi News Agency quoted coalition spokesman, Turki al-Maliki, as saying that “at 23:45 P.M. on Friday, February 14th, 2020, a Tornado fighter plane of the Royal Saudi Air Force crashed while on a mission of close air support to units of the National Army.”

The spokesperson for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’a, said in a statement released by Al-Masirah TV that the forces managed to shoot down the aircraft over the Al-Jawf Governorate of northern Yemen.

“The air defenses shot down the coalition war plane with an advanced air-to-surface missile supported by modern technology. The sky of Yemen is not for a walk and the enemy must count a thousand times for that,” Sare’a said in his statement.

0: 15 flares…0: 26 afterburned…0:34 R-77( has deployed small wings to correct the course) hit the Tornado jet

2020-02-15 21:25
General Hatami
Guest
General Hatami
Noth luck with Flares,Russia is still the best weapons old Soviet air defence systems.

2020-02-15 22:35
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
R-77 is an air-to-air missile, and it’s radar guided. You use flares against IR missiles

2020-02-15 22:38