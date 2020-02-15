BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces managed to shoot down a Saudi Tornado jet over the northern region of Yemen on the evening of Friday, February 14th, 2020.
The Ansarallah forces were able to hit the Saudi jet with a surface-to-air missile that was not identified by the group.
On Saturday, the Saudi News Agency quoted coalition spokesman, Turki al-Maliki, as saying that “at 23:45 P.M. on Friday, February 14th, 2020, a Tornado fighter plane of the Royal Saudi Air Force crashed while on a mission of close air support to units of the National Army.”
The spokesperson for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’a, said in a statement released by Al-Masirah TV that the forces managed to shoot down the aircraft over the Al-Jawf Governorate of northern Yemen.
“The air defenses shot down the coalition war plane with an advanced air-to-surface missile supported by modern technology. The sky of Yemen is not for a walk and the enemy must count a thousand times for that,” Sare’a said in his statement.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.