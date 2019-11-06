BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) -The Russian Air Force has launched several airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate recently, hitting a number of sites under the control of the jihadist rebels.

In this video that was posted by opposition activists in southwestern Idlib, the Russian Air Force can be seen hitting a militant hilltop post at the Nabi ‘Aoun Hill in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

