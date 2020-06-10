BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 A.M.) – A few days ago, the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces released a video showing their troops seizing a Russian-made Mi-35 helicopter that was left behind by the Libyan National Army (LNA).

In the video, the GNA forces could be seen towing the helicopter out of the captured area to an undisclosed location.

Well, it looks like this helicopter won’t be used for a while, as a new photo surfaced showing the Mi-35 stuck under a bridge after the GNA tried tow it away from the Tripoli area.

