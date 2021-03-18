BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced this evening that missiles fired from Syria landed inside the province of Kilis, which is located near the Syrian border.

“Missiles fired from Syria fell on a desert territory in the province of Kilis. There were no casualties, no damage was caused. The Russian Federation was notified that the fire [from the Syrian territory] was stopped,” the Turkish military said via Twitter.

“A notification was made to the RF side to stop the fire, and the determined targets were immediately put under fire. Our troops in the region have been warned. Developments are followed,” they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

1️⃣ Suriye'den atıldığı belirlenen roketler Kilis'te boş araziye düşmüştür. Olayda yaralanan vatandaşımız olmamış, hasar ve ziyan meydana gelmemiştir. — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) March 18, 2021

The Turkish Ministry of Defense did not specify how many missiles landed inside Kilis; however, some locals and social media users reported that as many as two projectiles hit the border province.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Share this article:



























