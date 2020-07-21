BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – A fire broke out on Monday evening in an empty area in the Irbid Governorate of Jordan, after fragments from a Syrian air defense missile and Israeli projectile fell inside the Hashemite Kingdom.
Citing the media spokesman for the Public Security Directorate’s statement, the Jordan Today website reported that the fire resulted from the fall of a shell in the Bani Kenana area, which is in the northern part of the Irbid Governorate, near the Syrian border.
Residents in the areas of Kafr Asad and Daqra, posted videos on social media, showing the flames at two sites, which are not the region mentioned by the Jordanian security in his statement.
This latest incident came at the same time that the Syrian air defenses attempted to repel an Israeli attack on the capital city of Damascus from the occupied Golan Heights region.
The Jordanian authorities have yet to comment on the fires that broke out along the Syrian-Jordanian border last night.
