BEIRUT, LÍBANO (12:00 a.m.) – El Comando Central de EE. UU. Publicó el video de su ataque al líder del Estado Islámico (ISIS / ISIL / IS / Daesh) en el oeste de Idlib la semana pasada.
"…at the compound, fighters from two locations in the vicinity of the compound began firing on U.S. aircraft participating in the assault."
– Gen Frank McKenzie CDR USCENTCOM pic.twitter.com/SkrtHNDs7w
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 30, 2019
Detalles completos del Comando Central de EE. UU .:
“Baghdadi fue objeto de un intenso esfuerzo interinstitucional para llevarlo ante la justicia, y ese esfuerzo avanzó significativamente recientemente cuando nos acercamos a su paradero”, dijo el miércoles el general Frank McKenzie CDR USCENTCOM.
“Con la fuerza de asalto que rodea el complejo, repetidamente instamos a los que están dentro a salir pacíficamente”.
Según McKenzie, “cuando la captura a manos de las fuerzas estadounidenses era inminente, Baghdadi detonó una bomba matándose a él y a dos niños pequeños”.
“Después del asesinato-suicidio de Baghdadi, nuestra fuerza de asalto despejó escombros significativos del túnel y aseguró los restos de Baghdadi para la confirmación de la identidad del ADN …”
“El análisis rápido mostró una coincidencia directa entre las muestras y produjo un nivel de certeza de que los restos pertenecían a Bagdadi de 1 en 104 septillones”.
“Los restos de Baghdadi fueron enterrados en el mar de acuerdo con la Ley del conflicto armado dentro de las 24 horas de su muerte”.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.