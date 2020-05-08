BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The U.S. and Russian armed forces have recently engaged in a mini Cold War in Syria, as both armies have expanded their military bases in the eastern part of the country.

According to a field source in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Russian military recently expanded their presence in the Al-Qamishli District, sending more reinforcements and establishing new checkpoints at the military airport.

The source said the reinforcements to the Al-Qamishli Airport brought with them heavy equipment, including tanks and armored vehicles.

At the same time, the U.S. military has also sent a large number of reinforcements to their base in Deir Ezzor, with the latest reports indicating some 300 trucks entering east Syria from western Iraq.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that these vehicles went to the U.S.’ primary base near the Al-‘Umar Oil Fields in eastern Deir Ezzor.

“Reliable sources have informed Syrian Observato that U.S. forces set up new military base in Al-Jazarat area in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor, after bringing in large military reinforcement. In the past few days, more than 300 trucks entered Syria and to Al-Omar oil field in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, while large group of these trucks headed later to Al-Jazarat,” the SOHR said.

The SOHR report pointed out that the U.S. military also expanded their base at he Al-‘Umar Oil Field, which coincides with the recent buildup of the Russian Armed Forces.

“On the other hand, U.S. forces are expanding their military base in Al-Omar oil field following the arrival of tens of trucks in the past few days, carrying ammunition, weapons, military and logistical supplies. U.S. soldiers and other forces operating under the banner of the International Coalition have also arrived recently in the base,” they added.

Both the U.S. and Russia also maintain air defense systems in the same region, with the American Patriot system located on the other side of the border.

