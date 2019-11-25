Several dozen Lebanese citizens have over the weekend been protesting near the US Embassy in the capital city of Beirut to express their discontent at what they call US intervention in Lebanon’s internal affairs.
The protesters were seen burning US and Israeli flags in front of the embassy.
The demonstrators were also seen carrying placards that read “USA, mind your own business” or “Shut up, [US Ambassador to Lebanon Jeffrey D.] Feltmann (sic)”. One of the protesters set a picture of President Trump on fire.
In response to US Congress Meeting on Lebanon and latest statements of US Ambassador Jeffrey Filtman, groups of protestors in Saida & Beirut burn US & Israeli flags. Calls for protests infront of the US Embassy #LebanonProtests #لبنان_ينتفض pic.twitter.com/EQlarPgYGG
— Kassem Tarshahani 🇵🇸 (@KassemTar) November 23, 2019
The Lebanese people have taken to the street in the wake of comments by US Ambassador to Lebanon Jeffrey Feltman, who said that the turmoil in the Middle Eastern country goes in line with American interests.
تظاهرات أمام السفارة الأمريكية في بيروت ..
:
رفضاً للابتزاز الامريكي.. وللاملاءات السياسية الخارجية.. ورفضا للعقوبات الإقتصادية
:
وتم حرق العلم الأمريكي والإسرائيلي وصورة ترامب .. ورفع العلم الفلسطيني
: pic.twitter.com/NBywm3hfce
— الأستخبارات الروسية (@Counselkremlin) November 24, 2019
The rallies in Lebanon have been underway since October, sparked by the authorities’ plan to introduce a tax on online calls made via the WhatsApp messenger, which was subsequently scrapped.
However, the protests evolved into calls to end corruption and mismanagement by the political elite. The riots saw Prime Minister Saad Hariri resign on 29 October.
Source: Sputnik
