BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:25 P.M.) - The jihadist rebels of Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham (formerly Al-Nusra Front) have obstructed the water supply to the estimated 5 million civilians in Greater Damascus for the 13th consecutive day, creating a humanitarian crisis inside Syria's historic capital.

According to an Al-Masdar field correspondent in Damascus, water has become so scarce in Damascus that the price of bottled water has risen exponentially, forcing many to find alternatives in order to deal with this two week long crisis.

Several civilians have also been reportedly hospitalized as a result of poisoning due to drinking water provided by supply trucks, a local source informed Al-Masdar this afternoon.

The water provided by these supply trucks is intended for basic hygienic purposes like showering; it is not meant to drink.

However, due to crisis, many civilians in Damascus have begun boiling the water supplied by these trucks in order to have readily available drinking water.

In response to the obstruction of water to millions of civilians in Damascus by the jihadist rebels, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has launched a wide-scale offensive in the Wadi Barada region in order to recapture pumping facilities.

As a result of this military operation, Syrian opposition activists have launched a campaign to condemn the Syrian Arab Army's siege of Wadi Barada, despite the fact their rebels began the hostility by shutting off the water to millions of civilians in Damascus.