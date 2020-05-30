BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:50 A.M.) – The Egyptian military researcher, Mohammad Al-Kinani, stressed that what is being circulated on social media on the sinking of a Turkish frigate called “Murad Bey” off the Libyan coast, is completely wrong and detailed.

He pointed out that the video accompanying this false news pertains to training exercises for launching anti-ship missiles in which an old ship that has been taken out of service and used as a target for marine gunships is used, and the training is called “SINKEX” by the U.S. Navy.

The Egyptian researcher pointed out that there is no Turkish frigate bearing the name “Murad Bey” whatever its category is, not even any ship or submarine serving the entire Turkish Navybearing this name.

He continued: “The Turkish navy is legally present in Libyan economic waters as part of the operation of the sea guard carried out by NATO since 2016 in the eastern Mediterranean to counter smuggling and illegal immigration and combating terrorism as a result of the deteriorating conditions in Libya, which are represented by the United States, France, Italy Greece, and of course the Turkish navy itself, which took advantage of that participation in providing cover and insurance for the marine supply and support of the Al-Wefaq government with arms and equipment beginning in the year 2020.”

Earlier in the week, a video was being circulated on social media alleging that a Turkish frigate came under attack by the Egyptian Navy.

Rumors began to circulate that this attack was carried out off the coast of Libya, with some claiming the Egyptian Navy was sinking a Turkish frigate carrying weapons to the North African nation.

