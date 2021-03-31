BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Major General Hossein Salami, said on Tuesday that “the military option is no longer on the table against Tehran,” stressing that “Iran will be a graveyard for the aggressors.”

According to the IRGC commander, “the enemies realize that Iran will win any war.”

He continued, “The military war against Iran came out of the enemy’s imagination, and he no longer thinks about it even in his dreams, because he realizes that we are ready to defeat him. Iran will be a graveyard for the aggressors, and a field for the failures and defeats of the enemies.”

Salami added, “We have won, whether or not the United States lifted the sanctions on us, and if the sanctions against us continued, we would reach self-sufficiency.”

The commander of the Revolutionary Guards said, “We will prevail in the face of American policies, whether the sanctions are lifted or not, and we are indispensable to the nuclear deal.”

Source: RT Arabic

