BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The military cooperation between Iran and Russia is constantly accelerating and “will reach new levels” in the future, the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, has said.
The envoy noted that as part of this work, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Khatami had arrived in Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart and a number of other high-profile defence officials.
Jalali went on to praise the Kremlin’s efforts to defend the upcoming removal of the global UN ban on weapons sales to Iran, which is set to expire in the middle of October 2020 and is vehemently opposed by Washington.
“[By voting down the US resolution on continuing the ban, Russia] showed that it opposes illegal and futile actions by the United States”, Jalali said.
Iranian Minister of Defense, General Amir Hatami, will be heading to Moscow next week to meet with his Russian counterpart, as the U.N. arms embargo expires.
According to reports, Hatami will be discussing the acquisition of new weapons from Russia, including new warplanes and air defense systems.
