BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:25 P.M.) – The military commander of the Free Syrian Army’s Jaysh Al-Nasr faction was seriously wounded by a Russian airstrike while fighting alongside the Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham terrorist group in northeastern Hama today.

According to a Syrian military report, the commander of Jaysh Al-Nasr, Hassan Abu Al-Bara’a, was critically wounded, today, when a Russian jet bombed the FSA’s operation room near the town of Al-Rahjan in northeastern Hama.

In addition to seriously wounding Al-Bara’a, the Russian Aerospace Forces also killed at least five Free Syrian Army militants that were present inside Jaysh Al-Nasr’s operation room.

Jaysh Al-Nasr is a US-backed rebel group that possesses a large arsenal of anti-tank TOW missiles; they are currently aiding Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in their battle against the Syrian Arab Army near the Idlib provincial border.