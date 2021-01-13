BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Secretary General of the Expediency Council and the presidential candidate for the current year, General Mohsen Rezaei, called for “building a new Iranian project”, which he described as the” Iranian golden belt “, in the Middle East region.

In an interview with the Fars Agency, Rezaei responded to President Hassan Rouhani’s statements in which he called for a popular referendum on crucial issues that directly affect the lives of citizens, such as the nuclear file and the normalization of relations with America, saying:

“We do not need to hold a referendum. My people, rather, to the Golden Belt project, to fully control the Middle East and influence world powers. ”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rezaei added, “I believe that Iran should become the first economic, scientific and technological country in the Middle East by 2025.”

Regarding his vision in his presidential election program with regard to Iran’s policy in the Middle East region, Rezaei said:

“In our strategic vision that we have put into our analysis and electoral program, the Iranian Golden Belt project in the Middle East region. This belt will extend from Afghanistan to Iran, through Iraq and Syria, even the waters of the Mediterranean Sea in Lebanon. ”

He explained, “It is noticeable that most of the events during the past 20 years occurred in this belt, and at the same time I made it clear that if there was a regional force controlling this belt, it would be able to supervise and manage the affairs of the entire region.”

He stated, “Although we are not a country with an international power, we can influence the international powers through the deployment in this belt.”

The candidate for the presidential elections in Iran criticized the former presidents for their lack of interest in this project, saying, “We have not seen any Iranian president who noticed this, and they did not understand the size and nature of what happened in this region, and they did not go in this direction.”

Mohsen Rezaei ran in the presidential elections in 2009, lost to former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, and Iranian circles began talking about his candidacy for the elections to be held on November 18, 2021.

Source: Fars