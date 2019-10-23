BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – On Tuesday, a source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar News that the Russian military had begun deploying its aircraft to the Tabaqa Airport in the Al-Raqqa Governorate.
According to the military source, the Russian Air Force was deploying its helicopters to the Tabaqa Airport as part of their northern expansion in the Al-Raqqa Governorate.
Furthermore, the source said that the Russian military would be taking over the Tabaqa Airport following the reconstruction of the airfields and barracks that were destroyed during the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) reign over this area in Al-Raqqa.
As shown in the video below, military aircraft have already begun landing at the Tabaqa Airport, while reinforcements from both the Russian and Syrian armed forces pour into the area from the neighboring Homs and Aleppo governorates.
