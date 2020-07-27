BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 A.M.) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell announced on Monday, that an Iraqi army aircraft was severely damaged after three Katyusha rockets hit the Taji camp, north of Baghdad.

According to the report, the three Katyusha rockets were fired from the Saba Al-Bour and hit the Iraqi military installation, which also houses the U.S. Coalition forces.

The statement saod: “These missiles fell on Iraqi military forces’ sites, where the first missile fell on the 15th Squadron of the army’s aircraft and caused significant damage to one of the army’s aircraft, and the second missile fell on the artillery and weapons factory, causing material damage. While the third missile fell on the 2nd Squadron of the Air Force, but it didn’t explode. ”

According to the cell, Iraqi security forces will continue to seek to prosecute those responsible for these attacks, and bring them to justice.

No group has claimed responsibility for tonight’s attack.

