BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 A.M.) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell announced on Monday, that an Iraqi army aircraft was severely damaged after three Katyusha rockets hit the Taji camp, north of Baghdad.
According to the report, the three Katyusha rockets were fired from the Saba Al-Bour and hit the Iraqi military installation, which also houses the U.S. Coalition forces.
The statement saod: “These missiles fell on Iraqi military forces’ sites, where the first missile fell on the 15th Squadron of the army’s aircraft and caused significant damage to one of the army’s aircraft, and the second missile fell on the artillery and weapons factory, causing material damage. While the third missile fell on the 2nd Squadron of the Air Force, but it didn’t explode. ”
According to the cell, Iraqi security forces will continue to seek to prosecute those responsible for these attacks, and bring them to justice.
No group has claimed responsibility for tonight’s attack.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.