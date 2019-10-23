La policía militar rusa comenzó a trasladarse a las áreas del noreste de Siria adyacentes a la zona de la Operación Primavera de Paz de Turquía, dijo el miércoles el Ministerio de Defensa ruso en un comunicado.
“De acuerdo con los acuerdos alcanzados por los presidentes ruso y turco en Sochi el 22 de octubre, un convoy de la policía militar rusa comenzó a moverse hacia la frontera entre Siria y Turquía hoy al mediodía”, se lee en el comunicado.
Según el Ministerio de Defensa, las unidades de policía militar trabajarán para garantizar la seguridad de los civiles y mantener la ley y el orden. También patrullarán las áreas designadas, ayudando a la retirada de las fuerzas kurdas.
El 22 de octubre, los presidentes Vladimir Putin de Rusia y Recep Tayyip Erdogan de Turquía llegaron a un acuerdo para dar 150 horas a las Unidades de Protección Popular lideradas por los kurdos para que se retiren de una zona de 30 km a lo largo de la frontera entre Siria y Turquía. Una vez hecho, el ejército ruso y turco lanzará patrullas conjuntas en el área.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.