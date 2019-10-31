BEIRUT, LÍBANO (2:20 PM) – Los 18 soldados del Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) que fueron capturados por militantes respaldados por Turquía esta semana en el noreste de Siria serán entregados a la policía militar rusa, dijo una fuente en Damasco. Noticias de Al-Masdar esta tarde.
Según la fuente, las fuerzas armadas turcas y rusas negociaron un acuerdo para liberar a estos soldados a la policía militar, ya que estaban en la zona segura negociada cuando fueron capturados por el llamado “Ejército Nacional Sirio” (SNA).
A pesar de este gesto de buena voluntad entre Turquía y Rusia, el ejército árabe sirio y el SNA continuaron enfrentándose en el campo occidental de Tal Tamr.
La fuente no pudo confirmar el estado de los combatientes capturados de las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias (SDF); es probable que Turquía sea más reacia a devolverlos porque Ankara ve a su organización como un grupo terrorista que es una rama del proscrito Partido de los Trabajadores del Kurdistán (PKK)
