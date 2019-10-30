BEIRUT, LÍBANO (8:40 P.M.) – Los militantes respaldados por Turquía publicaron hoy un nuevo video de la región noreste de Siria, que muestra a sus combatientes con civiles capturados del distrito de Tal Hasr de Al-Hasakah.

En un breve video publicado el miércoles, el llamado “Ejército Nacional Sirio” obligó a estos civiles capturados a ladrar mientras les vendaron los ojos y los llevaron a un lugar desconocido en el noreste de Siria.

Turkish-backed jihadists captured several civilians west of Tall Tamr and are forcing them to bark. Turkish-backed jihadists are abusing human rights as always.https://t.co/49Hh6dZ1GA pic.twitter.com/zWwUhOZiNg

— Syrian Civil War Map (@CivilWarMap) October 30, 2019