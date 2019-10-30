BEIRUT, LÍBANO (8:40 P.M.) – Los militantes respaldados por Turquía publicaron hoy un nuevo video de la región noreste de Siria, que muestra a sus combatientes con civiles capturados del distrito de Tal Hasr de Al-Hasakah.
En un breve video publicado el miércoles, el llamado “Ejército Nacional Sirio” obligó a estos civiles capturados a ladrar mientras les vendaron los ojos y los llevaron a un lugar desconocido en el noreste de Siria.
Turkish-backed jihadists captured several civilians west of Tall Tamr and are forcing them to bark. Turkish-backed jihadists are abusing human rights as always.https://t.co/49Hh6dZ1GA pic.twitter.com/zWwUhOZiNg
— Syrian Civil War Map (@CivilWarMap) October 30, 2019
Este último video que se lanzó el miércoles llega solo un día después de que publicaron otras imágenes de sus militantes abusando de prisioneros del Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) en el distrito de Tal Tamr.
