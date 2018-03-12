Rate Article (3 / 1)

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:35 P.M.) – Islamic State jihadists launched a surprise attack on a rebel-held neighborhood in southern Damascus as militants prepare to leave the area.

Hundreds of rebel fighters, accompanied by their families, were supposed to be evacuated from al-Qadam neighborhood when they came under attack by ISIS militants positioned in the adjacent Hajar Aswad quarter.

“Busses just arrived to carry out the agreement when the area was assaulted by the terror group of ISIS’, a source told AMN.

Rebels were given a 48 time limit to either reconcile with the government or leave for Idlib province in the country’s north.