Rate Article (3 / 1)

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:35 P.M.) – Islamic State jihadists launched a surprise attack on a rebel-held neighborhood in southern Damascus as militants prepare to leave the area.

Hundreds of rebel fighters, accompanied by their families, were supposed to be evacuated from al-Qadam neighborhood when they came under attack by ISIS militants positioned in the adjacent  Hajar Aswad quarter.

“Busses just arrived to carry out the agreement when the area was assaulted by the terror group of ISIS’, a source told AMN.

Rebels were given a 48 time limit to either reconcile with the government or leave for Idlib province in the country’s north.

Share this article:
  • 79
  • 26
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    105
    Shares
ALSO READ  VIDEO: ISIS snatches two neighborhoods in south Damascus amid new offensive
Zen Adra
http://AlMasdarNews.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Discuss

2 Comments on "Militants who were about to evacuate neighborhood in south Damascus attacked by ISIS"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Kingstone Tyro
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

USIS executing its mandate of policing the jihadists so they don’t run from battle

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
12/03/2018 17:32
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Slick Driver
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

WHY does Southfront continually stack their advertising on top of their lead story. Modern media has some sympathy for their readers and edits in 2 lines of blank space.
We both know it is an attempt to ‘force’ your readers to read the commercial.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
12/03/2018 18:07