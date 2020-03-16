BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – A new militant video was released this week from the strategic city of Ariha, which is located along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia) in the Idlib Governorate.
In the short video, a militant is filmed threatening the Russian military in Idlib, warning the latter that “we are waiting for them”.
The threat from the militants comes a day after the Russian military, alongside their Turkish partners, began their patrol missions along the M-4 Highway.
While the patrols did begin on March 15th, they were cut short after 60 protesters crowded the highway to block both the Russian and Turkish forces from accessing the remainder of the roadway.
