BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – A new militant video was released this week from the strategic city of Ariha, which is located along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia) in the Idlib Governorate.

In the short video, a militant is filmed threatening the Russian military in Idlib, warning the latter that “we are waiting for them”.

The threat from the militants comes a day after the Russian military, alongside their Turkish partners, began their patrol missions along the M-4 Highway.

While the patrols did begin on March 15th, they were cut short after 60 protesters crowded the highway to block both the Russian and Turkish forces from accessing the remainder of the roadway.

 

Syrian Army sends reinforcements to Idlib as Russian military resupplies lost armor

2020-03-16 10:56
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Shhh, don’t give them the idea to not attack, and the more they will believe Russia is weak, the more they will think that kafir (infidels) are idiots to be called pigs and monkeys and that thir unexisting Allah is with them, the more likely they’ll wake the bear 😉

2020-03-16 13:31
Ataque Ruso muchas veces es solo disuasivo, si hubiese sido directo hace mucho tiempo hubieran aniquilado a los terroristas, muchas veces estos últimos están mezclados entre los civiles.

2020-03-16 17:44
I look forward to seeing his next video.😁

2020-03-16 16:32
Andrew
Esperando que opina Erdogan al respecto, Rusia debe pedir cuentas al respecto.
Si Turquía no tiene autoridad sobre sus mercenarios, mejor pedirles que se retiren de Siria para acabar de una ves por todas con el terrorismo.

2020-03-16 17:46