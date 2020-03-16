BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Tuesday that militant groups in the de-escalation zone in Idlib have rearmed and are preparing to launch counter-attacks against the Syrian Arab Army, stressing the need to eliminate and hold them accountable.
The ministry said in a statement today quoted by the Russia Today website: “Large armed formations belonging to various terrorist organizations, including Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Hurras Al-Deen, who continue to use the ideological principles and the terrorist methods of al-Qaeda, are gathering in the Idlib region.”
Despite this warning, however, the militant groups have refrained from launching any major attacks as of yet.
A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar on Monday that the militant groups are still present south of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia), but there has not been any major attacks as of yet.
The Russian military has given Turkey more time to force these militants to leave their positions south of the M-4 Highway; however, if they refuse to leave, the Syrian Army will resume their offensive.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.