BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Tuesday that militant groups in the de-escalation zone in Idlib have rearmed and are preparing to launch counter-attacks against the Syrian Arab Army, stressing the need to eliminate and hold them accountable.

The ministry said in a statement today quoted by the Russia Today website: “Large armed formations belonging to various terrorist organizations, including Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Hurras Al-Deen, who continue to use the ideological principles and the terrorist methods of al-Qaeda, are gathering in the Idlib region.”

Despite this warning, however, the militant groups have refrained from launching any major attacks as of yet.

A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar on Monday that the militant groups are still present south of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia), but there has not been any major attacks as of yet.

The Russian military has given Turkey more time to force these militants to leave their positions south of the M-4 Highway; however, if they refuse to leave, the Syrian Army will resume their offensive.

