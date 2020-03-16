Members of the so-called Free Syrian Army near the town of Bizaah, northeast of the city of al-Bab, some 30 kilometres from the Syrian city of Aleppo, on February 4, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Tuesday that militant groups in the de-escalation zone in Idlib have rearmed and are preparing to launch counter-attacks against the Syrian Arab Army, stressing the need to eliminate and hold them accountable.

The ministry said in a statement today quoted by the Russia Today website: “Large armed formations belonging to various terrorist organizations, including Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Hurras Al-Deen, who continue to use the ideological principles and the terrorist methods of al-Qaeda, are gathering in the Idlib region.”

Despite this warning, however, the militant groups have refrained from launching any major attacks as of yet.

A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar on Monday that the militant groups are still present south of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia), but there has not been any major attacks as of yet.

The Russian military has given Turkey more time to force these militants to leave their positions south of the M-4 Highway; however, if they refuse to leave, the Syrian Army will resume their offensive.

 

Si Turquía no tiene autoridad sobre los mercenarios, Rusia debe pedir a Erdogan que se retire definitivamente de Siria.
Pero en la práctica Turquía se va involucrar en la ofensiva dando asistencia a los terroristas.

