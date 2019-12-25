The militants controlling the Syrian city of Maarat al-Numan in the Idlib province have refused to give it up peacefully during negotiations with the Syrian government, Omar Rahmon, a member of the National Reconciliation Committee, said on Wednesday.

“The terrorist groups that are active in Maarat al-Numan have refused to initiate any reconciliation [process], despite the civilians’ strong desire to rejoin the government”, Rahmon said in an interview with the newspaper.

According to him, the militants hope for Turkish support and to take advantage of the worsened weather conditions.

“In light of the virtual impossibility of a truce, the fighting will continue until Maarat al-Numan will be brought back under Damascus’ control”, Rahmon stated.

On Monday, Rahmon told the Syrian al-Watan newspaper that the Syrian authorities were negotiating the city’s surrender, but the chances of that were slim. He accused the militants that run the city of acting on the orders of Turkey.

 

Sources: Sputnik, Al-Watan

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Al-Qaeda linked jihadist group enters battle in southeast Idlib

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Long Live Syria Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The Civilians in Idlib are not aligned with Syrian Government lets be honest about that. They wanted Turki Forces to come in and be under the Turki supported Militants control. They never were aligned with Syria. The citizens are all anti Assad & Anti Syrian Govt & Syrian Army. It is just that these civilians in Idlib have now just realized that the Islamic Jihadis on whom they were banking are now collapsing and losing badly & are retreating so hence the civilians are switching sides otherwise don’t trust these guys. Syrian Army should not stop the attack & go… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-12-25 18:18