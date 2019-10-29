BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Jaysh Al-‘Izza faction of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) mourned the death of three fighters this week that were killed in a Russian Air Force attack on the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

According to Jaysh Al-‘Izza’s media wing, the three fighters were identified as ‘Izo Khaled Al-Satouf, Baha’a Mustafa Al-‘Abdullah, and Yousif Mustafa Al-‘Abdullah.

Jaysh Al-‘Izza did not reveal which town these militants were killed in; however, it is very likely that they were near the town of Rakaya, which has been a primary target for the Russian Air Force these past couple of weeks.

Previously, Jaysh Al-‘Izza was one of the most powerful militant groups in northern Hama and southern Idlib; however, their losses during the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) northwestern Syria campaign has left the group very weak.

