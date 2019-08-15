BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured the small town of Kafr Ayn in southern Idlib on Tuesday evening.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army was involved in a fierce battle with the militants at Kafr Ayn; this would result in the loss of several fighters from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Jaysh Al-Izza.

Furthermore, the Syrian Army was able to destroy a militant tank and a couple technical vehicles before they took control of this small town located near the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun.

In the short video below, some militant corpses and a destroyed tank could be seen left on the battlefield the day after the Syrian Army captured Kafr Ayn.

