BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The militant forces in the Idlib countryside targeted the military points of the Syrian army near the cities of Kafr Nabl and Hazarin in the southern countryside of the governorate.

Following this attack, the Syrian Arab Army responded to the ceasefire breach by heavily targeting the militants north of Kafr Nabl.

According to local reports, the militant forces have deployed their heavy weapons to this the Jabal Al-Zawiya front, where they later targeted the Syrian Arab Army troops.

“Terrorist groups have continued to violate the cessation of hostilities agreement and have used rocket-propelled grenades and machine guns at army points in Kafr Nabl and Hazarin, causing material damage,” the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said on Tuesday.

The agency confirmed that: “The Syrian Arab Army units monitored the sources of the attacks and responded to the sources of the fire with the appropriate easures.”

