BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants have launched a fresh attack on the strategic city of Saraqib this afternoon, following two failed counter-offensives to capture the area on Wednesday.

According to a field report from this front, the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF), alongside Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), launched several artillery shells and missiles towards Saraqib and the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5) on Thursday.

In response, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) fired several artillery shells and missiles towards the enemy positions, as they attempt to deter more attacks from the militants.

Shortly after this exchange of hostilities, Turkey announced that another one of their soldiers had been killed in Syria.

As a result of this latest death, the total number of Turkish soldiers killed in Syria has risen 60 since last Thursday.

Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
Nice news, except for the family.

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Another proof that Turkish army is embedded with the terrorists.

