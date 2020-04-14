Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* terrorist organization have attacked the Miznaz settlement in the Syrian province of Idlib, Oleg Zhuravlev, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry’s centre for the Syrian reconciliation, said during a briefing on Monday.
“Over the past 24 hours, no fire from the side of the illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey has been registered … One shelling of Miznaz settlement in Idlib province was recorded from the position of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* terrorist organization”, Zhuravlev said.
Russian army planes also carried out patrols along a fixed route in northern Syria, he told reporters.
Zhuravlev added that a special communication channel for operational interaction between the Russian centre for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria and the Turkish side continued to function.
On 5 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight.
The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometers (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.
Source: Sputnik
