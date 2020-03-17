BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The militant forces in the Idlib Governorate have destroyed a part of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) to protest the Russian-Turkish patrols that are supposed to take place along this roadway.

According to reports and photos released from the area, the militants cutoff the M-4 Highway by removing a part of the road and replacing it with a dirt mound.

#syria .. Militants destroy and cut the M4 To prevent Russian – Turkish patrolling in #Idlib Why did Turkey signed the Moscow agreement if it unable to control on a few militants? WTF !! pic.twitter.com/GOkEEUXNbx — Yusha Yuseef 🇸🇾 (@MIG29_) March 17, 2020

This move by the militant forces comes just two days after the Russian and Turkish troops were supposed to conduct joint patrols along this strategic highway that stretches several kilometers across northern Syria.

On Sunday, the Russian and Turkish forces were blocked from continuing their patrols along the highway when a group of 60 protesters obstructed the roadway and forced them to seek an alternative route.

