BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – A number of images have surfaced on social media over the last 24 hours that show alleged militants holding signs saying that certain towns in the Dara’a Governorate are now “military zones”.
The first image was released on Saturday and it showed a masked militant declaring the town of Tafas as a “military zone” in solidarity with village of Nahtah in eastern Daraa.
More images were later released from towns like Tasil and Da’el, with all the gunmen sharing similar statements.
Since the January 2019, the Dara’a Governorate has witnessed increased violence in several areas, including towns like Al-Sinamayn, Busra Al-Harir, and Nawa.
Advertisements
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.