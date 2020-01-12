BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – A number of images have surfaced on social media over the last 24 hours that show alleged militants holding signs saying that certain towns in the Dara’a Governorate are now “military zones”.

The first image was released on Saturday and it showed a masked militant declaring the town of Tafas as a “military zone” in solidarity with village of Nahtah in eastern Daraa.

More images were later released from towns like Tasil and Da’el, with all the gunmen sharing similar statements.

Since the January 2019, the Dara’a Governorate has witnessed increased violence in several areas, including towns like Al-Sinamayn, Busra Al-Harir, and Nawa.

