BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The militant forces in the Idlib Governorate have once again cutoff the strategic M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway), blocking both the Russian and Turkish troops from conducting their agreed upon patrols.
According to reports from the Idlib Governorate, the militant factions quickly moved to cutoff the M-4 Highway after it was cleared of the rubble the day before.
The M-4 Highway was supposed to be reopened for the joint Russian-Turkish patrols along this imperative roadway; however, the militant forces have expressed their dissatisfaction with the Moscow agreement.
This move by the militant factions comes just a day after the Turkish military was ambushed along the M-4 Highway; this resulted in the death of two soldiers.
While Turkey claimed their soldiers were killed by “radical groups”, no one claimed responsibility for the attack.
