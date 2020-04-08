BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – A group of militants intercepted a Russian military patrol in the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday, forcing them to turn around.

According to reports, the Russian military was traveling along the Idlib Governorate part of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway), when they were confronted by the militants and some civilians in the area.

During the confrontation, the militants and civilians refused to yield to the Russian military’s demands and instead, forced them to turn around, as they became increasingly aggressive.

The confrontation marked the third time since the start of the March 5th Moscow Agreement that the Russian military has been unable to finish their patrols along the M-4 Highway.

A video from the incident was captured by locals in Idlib; it shows the Russian military vehicles parked along the M-4 Highway, as the militants and civilians block the roadway.

Civilians (& terrorists) intercepted Russian patrol from crossing the M4 road #Syria #Idlib pic.twitter.com/2y5FLcWhYO — Last Defender (@LastDef) April 8, 2020

