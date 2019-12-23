Militants attempted to attack Hmeimim, a Russian airbase in Syria, with drones, two such devices were destroyed, nobody was injured, Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing.

“On December 22, 2019, when it became dark, militants belonging to illegal groupings attempted to attack Russia’s airbase Hmeimim with unmanned aerial vehicles,” Borenkov said.

Two drones that were directed toward the base from southeast were destroyed. The airbase has not experienced any damage and is functioning as usual.

In 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria after more than two years of successful struggle against terrorist organizations; however, a small number of Russian military units remain at bases in Hmeymim and Tartus in support of the Syrian army’s efforts to combat terrorists.

The Hmeymim airbase currently hosts about 30 warplanes and helicopters.

Source: Sputnik

