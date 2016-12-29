BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 A.M.) - The jihadist rebels of Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham (formerly Al-Nusra Front) and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) began targeting the imperative Mhardeh Thermal Power Plant in northern Hama on Wednesday, firing several missiles towards this site that is under the Syrian Arab Army's control.

Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham and FSA militants launched as many as 12 mortar shells and a half dozen missiles at the Mhardeh Thermal Power Plant during the day, knocking it out of service in order to punish the tens of thousands of people living in Syria's largest Christian populated village.

The images above show the aftermath of Wednesday's jihadist attack on the Mhardeh Power Plant from their positions in the nearby village of Helfaya in northern Hama.

Tens of thousands of residents in government-held Hama rely on this power plant for electricity; its destruction by the jihadist rebels has created a serious humanitarian dilemma for the people.