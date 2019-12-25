BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The jihadist forces in northwestern Syria have fired several missiles towards the Latakia Governorate on Wednesday, as they attempt to retaliate against the Syrian government for their latest offensive in southeast Idlib.

According to a source in the Latakia Governorate, the jihadist forces fired several missiles towards Qurdaha, which is the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s hometown.

No casualties have been reported at this time.

