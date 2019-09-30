BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The militant forces in the Idlib Governorate have accused Russia of placing GPS tracking devices to pinpoint their locations in Syria.
According to the militant claims, one of their cameramen were cleaning their video cameras when they uncovered a GPS tracking device.
The militants said their cameras were purchased from the Russians on the black market in Turkey.
They would later claim that their forces suffered heavy losses as a result of these GPS trackers because the Russian military was able to see their locations.
